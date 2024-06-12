#LoPoGreer
Los Portales Mexican Kitchen 109 Trade St
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$5.00
- Portales Dip
Our original homemade cheese dip with pico de gallo and ground beef$6.00
- Chorizo Cheese W/ Beans
A combination of melted Chihuahua cheese, refried beans, and Mexican sausage.$10.00
- Chihuahua Cheese W/ Chorizo
Melted Chihuahua cheese topped with Mexican chorizo and pico de gallo; served with a side of warm corn or flour tortillas.$10.00
- Guacamole
Fresh avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro mixed with a squeeze of lime and a dash of salt.$6.99
- Grilled Corn on the Cob$5.99
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.99
- Portales Chicken Wings$8.00
Salad/ Soups
Steak/ Chicken/ Pork
Tacos
Nachos/ Fajitas
Quesadillas/Burrito/ Enchiladas
- Quesadilla$10.00
- Indi Quesadillas
Two Shredded Chicken or ground beef Quesadillas, Served with Mexican Rice or Refried Beans.$8.99
- Enchiladas Placeras
Three Enchiladas: One Beef, One Shredded Chicken, and one refried bean topped with our homemade enchilada salsa or green sauce, Shredded melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.$12.99
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.99
- Burrito House$10.00
- Burrito Brasa$12.99
- Mega Burrito$13.99
Seafood
Dinners/ Combos
Beverages
Ala carte
- Side Mexican Rice$3.50
- Side Refried Beans$3.50
- Side Rice & Refried Beans$7.00
- Side Black Beans$3.50
- Basket of Fries$5.00
- Side Avocado$1.25
- 2oz. Shredded Cheese$0.50
- 2oz Cheese Dip$3.00
- 2oz Guacamole$1.25
- 2oz Sour Cream$1.25
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Order of Tortillas$1.50
- Side Bacon$1.50
- 2oz Tomato$0.50
- 2oz Onion$0.50
- 2oz Cilantro$0.50
- 1 Small Quesadilla$3.00
- Side of Meat$3.50
Los Portales Mexican Kitchen Location and Hours
(864) 662-5080
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM